The Washington Wizards will play the Utah Jazz tonight at 7 p.m. ET. Here are the betting odds, as listed on DraftKings.com.

Expected winner

The Wizards are 8 point underdogs tonight. The over/under is 245.5 points.

Expected individual leaders

The expected scoring leaders are:

Kyle Kuzma: 20.5 (-130 over/+100 under)

Lauri Markkanen: 25.5 (-120 over/-110 over)

For assists:

Tyus Jones: 6.5 (-140 over/+110 under)

Kris Dunn: 5.5 (+110 over/-140 under)

For rebounds:

Daniel Gafford: 6.5 (-105 over/-125 under)

Lauri Markkanen: 9.5 (-115 over/-115 under)

Good luck with today’s game. Even if the Wizards don’t win on the scoreboard, you always can with the odds if you play them right!

*DraftKings Sportsbook is an SB Nation/Vox Media sponsor. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, here is the bottom of our webpage. CALL 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (CO/IL/IN/KS/KY/LA/MD/MI/NJ/OH/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY), (800) 327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org (MA). Call 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY).