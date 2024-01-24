The Washington Wizards have had the Minnesota Timberwolves’ number over the last few years. The T-Wolves finally got their revenge on Wednesday with a 118-107 win over the Wiz at Capital One Arena.

The Wizards started the game fast and furious. The home team scored the first six points all via dunk. Deni Avdija jammed one in the very first possession. Kyle Kuzma followed him. Then Daniel Gafford went for slam number three.

3 dunks from 3 different guys to start the game tonight. ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/yOZ9z8H9sq — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) January 25, 2024

Q1 didn’t stay fun for long though as the Timberwolves outscored the Wiz 30-18 for the rest of the period.

Washington kept things close in the second. They never trailed by more than 7 points and even entered halftime with the lead 59-57 after a Landry Shamet three to end the quarter. Avdija led the way early with 15 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists, and 3 threes at the break.

Another Avdija triple two minutes into Q3 gave the Wizards a 64-59 lead — their largest since the 6-0 start. But the Timberwolves flipped the switch shortly after. Minnesota finished off the quarter on a 15-5 run to enter the fourth with a 90-78 advantage.

Washington threatened late after an Avdija and-1 trimmed the deficit to 109-102 with just over 3 minutes left in the contest. However, Marvin Bagley III, who had an excellent game off the bench, missed two free throws and the chance to cut the lead 5 on the next possession.

The T-Wolves followed with a 9-2 run to seal the 11-point victory for the visitors. The result was the Timberwolves’ first win against the Wizards since November 2019. Isaiah Thomas, Admiral Schofield, and Mo Wagner each had double figures off the bench the last time Washington lost to them.

Avdija tallied a season-high 24 points on just 12 shots with 6 rebounds, and 6 assists. Kuzma and Bagley both had beefy double-doubles. The two combined for 34 points and 29 rebounds.

The Wizards will be back in action on Thursday for the second half of a back-to-back against the Utah Jazz at 7 p.m. E.T.