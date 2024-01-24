Wizards vs. Timberwolves discussion and game information

The Washington Wizards play the Minnesota Timberwolves tonight at 7 p.m. ET. You can watch the game on Monumental Sports Network. Here is some last minute information as we head toward tipoff. You can also read Diamond Holton’s preview here.

What’s up when you head to the arena

The first 10K fans at at our game tonight will get this hat designed by Deni.



If you bought tickets, you can also grab a free hat that Deni Avdija co-designed.

Odds

As of 5:30 p.m. ET, the Wizards are 11 point underdogs to the Timberwolves. They haven’t varied that much since the post earlier this morning. Data is from DraftKings Sportsbook. Please gamble responsibly.

How good are the Timberwolves?

They are tied with the Oklahoma City Thunder and Denver Nuggets for the top seed in the Western Conference with a 30-13 record. The Wolves are just that good y’all, just like during the Kevin Garnett and Flip Saunders (RIP) days. That said they are heading into this game on a two-game losing streak.

As for the Wizards, this will likely be a historically bad season record-wise, barring something significant. Washington has lost four straight, the longest losing streak in the NBA at the moment.

Let’s see what happens tonight.