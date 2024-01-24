It’s no secret that the Washington Wizards are rebuilding. Contending teams are interested in poaching any remaining “win-now” caliber talent the Wizards have left. Kyle Kuzma has been Washington’s best player all season. Teams want him if they can.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Wizards have been receiving offers for Kuzma. However, they haven’t countered, or responded to such offers. Wojnarowski said this on his podcast toward the 24 minute mark.

Things can change between now and the Feb. 8 NBA trade deadline. However, if General Manager Will Dawkins and Monumental Basketball President Michael Winger signed Kuzma to a deal just last summer and are keen on keeping him, it’s going to take more than an expiring contract of another overpaid player for these two to change their minds.

It could be possible that the Wizards are collecting offers and may counter to the highest bidder or so. However, I also feel that this update confirms that if the Wizards can help it, Kuzma will remain in the nation’s capital for the 2024 calendar year.