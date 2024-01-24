The Washington Wizards will play the Minnesota Timberwolves tonight at 7 p.m. ET. Here are the betting odds, as listed on DraftKings.com.

Expected Odds winner

The Wizards are 10.5 point underdogs tonight. The over/under is 231.5 points. Yikes......

Expected scoring leaders

The expected scoring leaders are:

Anthony Edwards: 28.5 (-120 over/-110 under)

Karl-Anthony Towns: 23.5 (-120 over/-110 under)

Kyle Kuzma: 18.5 (-110 over/120 under)

For assists:

Mike Conley: 7.5 (-110 over/-120 under)

Tyus Jones: 6.5 (+114 over/-145 under)

For rebounds:

Rudy Gobert: 13.5 (-105 over/-125 under)

Daniel Gafford: 6.5 (-105 over/-125 under)

Good luck with today’s game. Hopefully, the Wizards can defy the odds on some of these ...expected numbers.

