Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 24 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.

TV: Monumental Sports Network

Injuries

Wizards: None.

Timberwolves: Jaylen Clark (OUT, Achilles)

Pregame Notes

The expectation is that Karl-Anthony Towns doesn’t have another scoring frenzy like he did in the previous game against the Charlotte Hornets. Towns set a career-high and franchise record with 62 points (44 in the first half), despite losing the game. Washington Wizards are a much worse opponent for the Minnesota Timberwolves but doesn’t mean Towns will or will not go off in this game as well.

The Wizards are currently dodging trade rumors while also possibly making it clear that if they happen to trade anyone it could be Kyle Kuzma, but multiple first-round picks would need to be added in the mix. Tough to tell who would actually make that trade but we also know Washington doesn’t have the best luck in receiving the better end of trades either way.