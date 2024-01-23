Shams Charania of The Athletic reported yesterday in a live segment that the only Washington Wizards player who is truly untradable at the deadline is rookie guard Bilal Coulibaly.

"The reality is there's one player that is off the table for the Wizards, and that's their top pick in last year's draft, Bilal Coulibaly."@ShamsCharania on if the Wizards have any untouchable players coming up on the trade deadline. pic.twitter.com/5N2hs2n535 — Run It Back (@RunItBackFDTV) January 22, 2024

This is not unexpected news. The Wizards are in a rebuilding season and are looking to build for the future.

Still, this does not mean that the Wizards are actually going to trade most of their players away. For example, the Wizards reportedly want multiple first round picks for Kyle Kuzma, but it’s unlikely any team will give up multiple firsts for him. And though Jordan Poole may be someone Washington has put on the trade block, few teams will want to give up much of value for him.

It takes two to tango, and I’m not sure how many win-win deals there are for the taking with Washington’s roster. In short, there are probably very few.

