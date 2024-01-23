 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bilal Coulibaly is the only untouchable Wizards player at the trade deadline

This is not surprising considering how early the Wizards are in their rebuild.

By Albert Lee
Denver Nuggets v Washington Wizards Photo by Stephen Gosling/NBAE via Getty Images

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported yesterday in a live segment that the only Washington Wizards player who is truly untradable at the deadline is rookie guard Bilal Coulibaly.

This is not unexpected news. The Wizards are in a rebuilding season and are looking to build for the future.

Still, this does not mean that the Wizards are actually going to trade most of their players away. For example, the Wizards reportedly want multiple first round picks for Kyle Kuzma, but it’s unlikely any team will give up multiple firsts for him. And though Jordan Poole may be someone Washington has put on the trade block, few teams will want to give up much of value for him.

It takes two to tango, and I’m not sure how many win-win deals there are for the taking with Washington’s roster. In short, there are probably very few.

Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

