On Monday, USA Basketball announced that 18 players that will take part in its training camp from Feb. 2-4 for the FIBA Women’s Olympic Qualifying Tournament. Of the players, Washington Mystics guard Ariel Atkins was on the list.

Atkins has played in the 2020 Olympics and the 2022 FIBA Women’s World Cup where she won Gold Medals on each squad. Given her experience with the international game, she should have a very good chance to make the final squad for the qualifiers. In addition, I believe that Atkins will be on the actual Olympic team in Paris.

The USA Basketball women’s national team is led by head coach Cheryl Reeve. Mystics General Manager will continue as one of the assistants.

Team USA begins the qualifiers on Feb. 8 in Antwerp, Belgium when they play the Belgian Cats in front of what will likely be a full crowd. Tip off is at 2:45 p.m. ET at the Sportpaleis Antwerpen.