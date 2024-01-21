Wizards vs. Nuggets discussion and game information

The Washington Wizards face off against the Denver Nuggets tonight at 6 p.m. ET at Capital One Arena. You can watch the game on Monumental Sports Network. The initial preview from last night is here.

Daniel Gafford is back from concussion protocol.

Daniel Gafford is available for tonight's game at home. pic.twitter.com/QbofA0hy2Q — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) January 21, 2024

Not much. I’d rather watch NBA basketball than Taylor Swift-influenced football,

With the first semester in the books where I live in Loudoun County, I guess it’s time for me to write like … 12 pieces in two days. It’s a #SoAlbert kinda day.

See you after the game.