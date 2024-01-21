The Washington Wizards host the defending champion Denver Nuggets tonight at 6 p.m. Here are the better odds for the matchup, provided by DraftKings.com.

Odds To Win

The Denver Nuggets are 13.5-point favorites to win. The over-under for the game is set at 239 points.

Individual Player Props and Odds

Nikola Jokić is the expected scoring leader at 26.5 points (-115 over/-115 under). His teammate Jamal Murray is second at 24.5 points (-130 over/+100 under), while Kyle Kuzma is the Wizards’ expected leading scorer at 18.5 points (-135 over/+105 under).

Jokić is the game’s anticipated rebounding leader at 12.5 boards (-110 over/-120 under). Kuzma is the Wizards’ expected rebounding leader at 6.5 (+100 over/-130 under).

I’ll give you one try to guess who is expected to dish out the most assists tonight. Of course, it’s Nikola Jokić at 8.5 (-145 over/+114 under). Tyus Jones is the expected leader in assists for the Wizards at 5.5 (-140 over/+110 under).

NBA Championship Odds

Just for fun, let’s check out DraftKings’ odds for each team to win the NBA Championship this year. The Denver Nuggets are +425 to repeat as champions, second only to the Boston Celtics at +300. The Wizards, meanwhile, are +100000, tied with the Pistons, Hornets, Grizzlies, Blazers and Spurs for dead last.

Good luck, and please remember to gamble responsibly!

