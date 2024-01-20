The Washington Wizards host the Denver Nuggets tomorrow. Here’s the preview.

Game info

When and where: Sunday, Jan. 21 at 6 p.m. ET at Capital One Arena

How to watch: Monumental Sports Network

Injury report: For the Wizards, Daniel Gafford is out due to a concussion and Johnny Davis is out due to G-League assignment. For the Nuggets, Julian Strawther (knee) and Vlatko Cancar (knee) are out while Aaron Gordon (shoulder) is questionable.

What to watch for

The Wizards played in Le Super Bowl Français last night, losing to the San Antonio Spurs, 131-127, after leading for most of the fourth quarter. The one player whom I am very pleased with so far is Marvin Bagley, who was acquired last week in a trade with the Detroit Pistons. So far, he is averaging 20.5 points and 11.5 rebounds per game after playing major minutes in both of his games this week.

I’m not sure if he can continue to keep this kind of performance going, but he will have a major test when he faces off against Nikola Jokic, Denver’s do-it-all center who is close to averaging a triple-double for the season.

The Nuggets are coming to DC after beating the Boston Celtics, 102-100 yesterday on the road. The Wizards will be heavy underdogs, but if Bagley can hold his own and the Wizards put forth a true complete game together, you never know what can happen.