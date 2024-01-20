Washington Wizards center Daniel Gafford has been one of the few bright spots in the 2023-24 NBA season. While he recently suffered a concussion earlier this week, Gafford is a coveted trade target for playoff bound teams looking for a backup center.

According to Matt Moore of Action Network, the New York Knicks, Dallas Mavericks and Houston Rockets are coveting him. Gafford is averaging 10.4 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game in 36 appearances in the 2023-24 season.

The Knicks and Mavericks are in the Top 6 of the Eastern and Western Conferences, respectively. If one of these teams were to add Gafford by the Feb. 8 trade deadline, they would get some additional post depth as they look to make a push in the playoffs.

The Rockets are 19-21, 11th in the Western Conference this season. If they were to add Gafford, they would look to gain position to hopefully sneak into the Top 6. They are just four games behind the Mavericks for that coveted 6th spot.

I don’t want Gafford to go, but it could be a big opportunity for newly arrived posts Marvin Bagley and Trey Jemison if such a move happens. Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.