On Saturday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that the Washington Wizards signed center Trey Jemison of the NBA G League’s Birmingham Squadron to a 10 day contract.

The Washington Wizards plan to sign center Trey Jemison to a 10-day contract out of the NBA G League’s Birmingham Squadron, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Jemison has averaged 13.6 points and 12.3 rebounds in G League this season. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 20, 2024

Jemison, who is 6’10, has played nine games for the Squadron so far, averaging 13.6 points and 12.3 rebounds per game this season. He played college basketball at Clemson from 2018-20 and Alabama-Birmingham from 2020-23. While at UAB, Jemison was named to the All-Defensive team in 2020-21 and 2022-23.

The Wizards have struggled as a team on the rebounding front. That’s partly because they don’t have many big post players who are listed with a height of over 6’9 and weight above 250 pounds. Starting center Daniel Gafford and recent addition Marvin Bagley are slimmer posts. Jemison is listed at 260 pounds, so he won’t be pushed around as easily.

Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.