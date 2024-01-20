 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Wizards to sign Trey Jemison, according to report

Jemison currently plays for the Birmingham Squadron of the NBA G-League.

By Albert Lee
/ new
NBA: JAN 18 G League - Iowa Wolves at Birmingham Squadron Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

On Saturday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that the Washington Wizards signed center Trey Jemison of the NBA G League’s Birmingham Squadron to a 10 day contract.

Jemison, who is 6’10, has played nine games for the Squadron so far, averaging 13.6 points and 12.3 rebounds per game this season. He played college basketball at Clemson from 2018-20 and Alabama-Birmingham from 2020-23. While at UAB, Jemison was named to the All-Defensive team in 2020-21 and 2022-23.

The Wizards have struggled as a team on the rebounding front. That’s partly because they don’t have many big post players who are listed with a height of over 6’9 and weight above 250 pounds. Starting center Daniel Gafford and recent addition Marvin Bagley are slimmer posts. Jemison is listed at 260 pounds, so he won’t be pushed around as easily.

Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Loading comments...