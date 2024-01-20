Wizards vs. Spurs discussion and game information

The Washington Wizards are playing the San Antonio Spurs at 7 p.m. ET. You can watch the game on Monumental Sports Network, or listen to it on WTEM 980 AM/106.7-2 FM.

What’s in store for today

To me, it will be interesting to see how rookie Bilal Coulibaly comes out tonight. He is all but coming off the bench while Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama starts, which I get. But can Coulibaly put up a big, entertaining performance for the hometown fans? And yes, I also get that French fans, both stateside and across the pond, will be watching. That’s because both Coulibaly and Wembanyama are from France and played on the same professional team, Mets 92, before getting drafted into the NBA.

I imagine a French network will play this contest live, but I don’t know which one.

Injury Report

For the Wizards, Daniel Gafford suffered a concussion earlier this week and is out due to a collision back against the Knicks earlier this week.

Daniel Gafford is in the NBA concussion protocol and won't play tomorrow against the Knicks. Gafford had a head-on-head collision with Isaiah Stewart with 2:40 remaining in Monday's third quarter against the Pistons. — Josh Robbins (@JoshuaBRobbins) January 17, 2024

For the Spurs, Side Cissoko and Charles Bassey are out. Zach Collins is probable.

Odds for today’s game

Will we see a win?

ALLEZ WIZARDS !