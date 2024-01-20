The Washington Wizards will play the San Antonio Spurs tonight at 7 p.m Here are the betting odds, as listed on DraftKings.com.

Expected Odds winner

The Wizards are 2 point favorites tonight. The over/under is 242 points.

Expected scoring leaders

The expected scoring leaders are:

Victor Wembanyama: 21.5 (-115 over/-115 under)

Kyle Kuzma: 21.5 (-140 over/110 under)

For assists:

Tre Jones: 7.5 (-140 over/+110 under)

Tyus Jones: 6.5 (-120 over/-110 under)

For rebounds:

Wembanyama: 10.5 (-110 over/-120 under)

Kuzma: 7.5 (-130 over/+100 under)

Good luck with today’s game. Hopefully the Wizards will stay with the odds for this game!

