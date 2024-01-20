The Washington Wizards lost to the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday night, 131-127 at Capital One Arena.

Washington began the first half with a 72-66 deficit. They allowed the Spurs to shoot 8-of-16 from the three point line and get outrebounded 22-18. It seemed to be the makings of yet another loss due to ... get ready for it ... #SoWizards basketball.

In the second half, things began to turn around as Washington began clamping down on defense, holding the Spurs to 42.3 percent shooting in the third quarter. Washington also shot 48.1 percent from the floor and headed into the fourth quarter with a 100-all tie.

The fourth quarter looked so promising, as the Wizards took a 117-106 lead with 7:01 left after a Corey Kispert dunk.

But from there, the Spurs were in control. The Wizards were still ahead 127-126 with just 37 seconds left. But a 22-6 run by San Antonio in the last five minutes and many free throws was what made this game another #SoWizards kind of day in the end.

There was a lot of hype about Spurs rookie forward Victor Wembanyama facing off against Wizards rookie guard Bilal Coulibaly. While Webanyama scored 24 points, grabbed 8 rebounds, blocked 6 shots and started the game, Coulibaly came off the bench and scored 14 points. To Coulibaly’s credit, he scored his points on 6-of-9 shooting.

Jeremy Sochan added 23 points for the Spurs, and Marvin Bagley had another double double for the Wizards, scoring 21 points and grabbing 12 rebounds.

The Wizards will host the Denver Nuggets tomorrow. Tipoff is at 6 p.m. ET. See you then.