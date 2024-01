The Washington Wizards play the New York Knicks on the road tonight at 7:30 p.m. ET. Watch the game on Monumental Sports Network. The Wizards have dropped both meetings to the Knicks this season, with both games occurring at Capital One Arena.

This will be the Wizards first time in The Garden this season as they seek a bounce-back win.

INJURY REPORT: (NYK)

Josh Hart - OUT (Knee)

INJURY REPORT: (WAS)

Daniel Gafford - OUT (Concussion)