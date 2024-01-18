The Wizards will visit the Knicks tonight at 7:30 p.m. on the road. Here are the betting odds, as listed on DraftKings.com.

Expected Odds winner

The Wizards are 12 point underdogs tonight. The over/under is 234 points.

Expected scoring leaders

The expected scoring leaders are:

Jalen Brunson: 28.5 (-125 over/-105 under)

Kyle Kuzma: 21.5 (-140 over/110 under)

For assists:

Brunson: 7.5 (-145 over/+114 under)

Tyus Jones: 6.5 (+105 over/-135 under)

For rebounds:

Kuzma: 6.5 (-155 over/+130 under)

Good luck with today’s game and we hope that you come up big!

