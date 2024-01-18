Live: Analyzing trade rumors related to Wizards players

According to several reports, Tyus Jones, Daniel Gafford, and Kyle Kuzma are all potentially available to be traded. If the price is right.

The Wizards seemingly enter any negotiations around Gafford or Kuzma from a position of strength as there's really no rush to trade either. That being said, if they get the right deal then it may be the right time to trade either or both players while their value is currently high and the market seems to be titled in the favor of sellers right now.

Tyus Jones, given his expiring contract, seems like the most likely player to get traded. Multiple contending teams are in the market for a solid back-up guard and he's likely the best available.

Regarding Jones, ESPN's Bobby Marks said, “He has a tremendous amount of value to playoff teams out there. We can go through the list. Whether it be Miami, Minnesota, whether it be Phoenix. He has value out there."

His ESPN colleague, Dave Mcmenamin reported that the Los Angeles Lakers could be interested. Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report also mentioned Delon Wright as being an available option for teams. Also, I have to imagine Landry Shamet would be on the wishlist of a few general managers

On this live episode of Bleav in Wizards at 12:35 p.m. EST, Jahadi White and I will discuss the merits of reported trade candidates and the Wizards' potential returns. If you have any specific trade speculation you'd like us to discuss, feel free to drop them in the comments below or in the YouTube chat during the podcast.