Game Info

When: Thursday, January 18 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

TV: Monumental Sports Network

Injuries

Wizards: Daniel Gafford (OUT, concussion)

Knicks: Mitchell Robinson (OUT, ankle)

Pregame Notes

The Washington Wizards take a road trip up north to face the New York Knicks. It’s a quick road trip before the Wizards are home for a few games. The Wizards are coming off a home loss to the Detroit Pistons and in that game Daniel Gafford left with an head injury. Due to concussion protocols, Gafford won’t be playing in the game against the Knicks. Washington may start Marvin Bagley III since getting him in a trade with the Pistons.

The Knicks are coming off a win over the Houston Rockets after losing to the Orlando Magic on MLK Day. New York is now readjusting after trading RJ Barrett to the Toronto Raptors and acquiring OG Anunoby in the process.

This is the last meeting of both teams as New York has beaten Washington twice so far this season. Both of those games the Knicks scored 120 points or more. In the most recent meeting, Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle combined for 72 points. Will this next meeting be any different?