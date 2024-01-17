Warriors assistant coach Dejan Milojevic dies at age 46

The NBA is mourning today after the sudden death of Golden State Warriors assistant coach Dejan Milojevic died at the age of 46 in Salt Lake City due to a heart attack. The news was reported by Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

Charania added that Milojevic was taken to a hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah when the Warriors were at a team dinner. The NBA has also postponed the Warriors’ game against the Jazz tonight due to the circumstances.

Milojevic didn’t have any connections with the Washington Wizards, besides being part of the same franchise guard Jordan Poole was on during the first four years of his career. So I’d imagine this would be tough on Poole.

Before coaching the Warriors, Milojevic was a long-time head coach in Europe, including eight years leading KK Mega Basket in Belgrade, Serbia. Milojevic coached two-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic during his time at Mega Basket. Jokic, now with the Denver Nuggets, posted this on his Instagram account.

Milojevic was also a long-time professional basketball player, where he played only in European teams in Serbia and Turkey in the late 1990s and 2000s. Milojevic also was a longtime member of the Yugoslavia/Serbia and Montenegro men’s national team, where he was part of the 2001 EuroBasket gold medal team.

Rest in Paradise, coach.