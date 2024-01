On Monday, the Washington Wizards announced that they assigned guard Johnny Davis to the Capital City Go-Go.

Official: We have assigned Johnny Davis to the @CapitalCityGoGo. — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) January 16, 2024

Davis is averaging 2.5 points, 1.1 rebounds and 0.4 steals in 19 games this season and hasn’t been a rotation player. Hopefully, Davis can put up some bigger numbers for the Go-Go, who are 4-4 so far in the 2023-24 G League season.