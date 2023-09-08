The semifinals are underway in the 2023 FIBA World Cup. I know Serbia beat Canada earlier today 95-86, but I will write about the semifinals after the United States plays Germany. That game is at 8:40 a.m. ET when I’ll be at a meeting.

I had a long week at work and this is fill-in content for us in between Washington Mystics games and Wizards training camp. So I’m sorry, okay?

Let’s recap the quarterfinals which happened last Tuesday and Wednesday.