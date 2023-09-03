The Australia men’s national basketball team defeated Georgia, 100-84 earlier tonight in Okinawa, Japan for their final game in the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

For Washington Wizards fans, there wasn’t to write much about for this game. Xavier Cooks had another relatively quiet performance, going scoreless in 14 minutes of play. He did grab four rebounds and block a shot, however.

Like most of the Boomers’ previous games, Atlanta Hawks guard Patty Mills led the way, scoring 19 points. Dallas Mavericks guard Dante Exum added 18 more.

For the Georgians, Goga Bitazde led with 20 points and 5 rebounds.

The World Cup is now over for the Boomers. At the end of the day, they accomplished their basic goal: clinching an Olympic berth. However, as the No. 3 ranked team in the world, missing out on the quarterfinals is also a mild disappointment, considering that they made the semifinals in 2019.

As for Cooks, despite his performance in the last two games, this is still a good showing for him and the Wizards. He played a significant amount of time in all five games and was able to impact the game in multiple ways on offense and defense. Hopefully, we will see this version of him this fall.