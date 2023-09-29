On Thursday, Washington Wizards head coach Wes Unseld, Jr. held some pre-Media Day availability with the press. He was asked a wide range of questions, but one question seems to stick out among the rest. Unseld seemed to confirm that Coulibaly will spend some time with the Capital City Go-Go G League team as well as the Wizards, which Monumental Sports Network’s Bijan Todd posted on X below:

Wes Unseld Jr. on Bilal Coulibaly playing for the Wizards vs. the Go-Go: “It’ll be both. All of our guys will have the opportunity.” — Bijan Todd (@bijan_todd) September 28, 2023

The NBA’s teams have made a lot of use of their G-League affiliates over the years, including the Wizards since the Go-Go were established in 2018. However, the Wizards are also expected to be one of the worst teams in the NBA next season in a rebuilding year. Seeing Coulibaly spend a long period of time in the G League doesn’t seem like an ideal thing for most fans.

As you might expect, there were many strong reactions to that tweet.

Of course, there is a bit more to the story than what Todd originally posted. He soon reposted the entire question, which Candace Buckner of The Washington Post asked. Unseld certainly implied that Coulibaly would spend time with the Go-Go. But Unseld also added that it’s important to see all young players get real game experience, though he was also speaking in general terms.

Here's the full question (from @CandaceDBuckner) and answer.



He does stress: "At some point, you're gonna need [the young guys] to contribute. https://t.co/7orCmsGJsc pic.twitter.com/zK8L0CPNer — Bijan Todd (@bijan_todd) September 28, 2023

Do you think Coulibaly should spend time with the Go-Go and the Wizards? I personally don't think he should be on the G League team considering Washington's position.