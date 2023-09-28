The Wizards will host a fashion show next week

The Washington Wizards will host a fashion show next Wednesday, Oct. 4 at The District Wharf pier. The show will be from 6-9 p.m. ET.

Tickets cost $20 but all proceeds will go to charity. You can click here to get them.

As you might expect, the entire Wizards roster will get on the catwalk for this event. I’d imagine that forward Kyle Kuzma will have the most fun, given that he has been known for participating in these kinds of events.

The Wizards’ show also comes right after D.C. Fashion Week from Sept. 29 to Oct. 1.

In the past, the big fashion weeks are concentrated to the Big Four: New York, Milan, Paris and London. Other cities around the world like Seoul and Amsterdam are also popular for the fashion experts for various reasons, not to mention Los Angeles here in the United States.

Sure, Washington may be in government shutdown mode by next week, but at least for a day, the Wizards will be center stage in the fashion world on that catwalk! Let us know if you are planning on attending!