The Washington Wizards recently announced to season ticket holders that their annual “Meet the Team” party will be held at the International Spy Museum on Monday, Oct. 16 from 7 to 10 p.m. ET.

In past seasons, the Wizards have held this party at locations like Six Flags America in Bowie, Md., the National Museum of African American History and the former Newseum.

Given the timing of this event, dinner will be provided to party attendees. Fans can tour the museum at no additional charge since this is a private museum, not a Smithsonian Institution facility. So, even if a government shutdown happens and lasts through then, the Spy Museum won’t be closed. Finally, Wizards players will be available for autographs.

The timing of this event is pretty typical, as past parties were held in early to mid October, just before the start of the regular season.

Are you a season ticket holder who plans on attending? Let us know in the comments below!