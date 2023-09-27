Three storylines to watch entering Wizards training camp

The Washington Wizards kick off training camp next week, signaling the unofficial start of the season. With many new faces in the District, this season shapes up to be a fun one.

Around half of the roster will be first-year Wizards. We can thank new GM Will Dawkins for that. His work in the trade market brought several new additions to the squad:

Jordan Poole

Tyus Jones

Danilo Gallinari

Mike Muscala

Patrick Baldwin Jr.

Ryan Rollins

The Wizards are widely expected to be among the worst teams in the league, bringing forth questions about the construction and depth of this team.

Below, I breakdown those areas of uncertainty, and share how I think each storyline plays out.

17 Guaranteed Contracts for 15 Players:

As I wrote about two weeks ago, the Wizards have 17 guaranteed contracts - Only 15 will remain.

GM Will Dawkins must cut two players prior to the season opener on Oct. 25. Players I believe are on the bubble:

F Anthony Gill

F Xavier Cooks

F Patrick Baldwin Jr.

G Ryan Rollins

Gill, 30, and Cooks, 28, are much older than the ladder two. Although they can contribute this season, age might be the decider. As the team transitions into a rebuild, siding with youth over immediate help makes sense.

Can Jordan Poole be a Number 1 Option?

After four years behind Steph and Klay in Golden State, Jordan Poole is free. He can shoot twenty times a game without looking over his shoulder. That could either be very good, or straight-up bad. It all depends on his approach.

At this point in his career, everyone knows he can score. I mean this guy just dropped 20 points a game last season in what many considered a “down year.” He has a knack for getting to the rim while simultaneously torching teams from deep.

The real indicator of a potential leap comes outside of just scoring. As the primary scoring option, teams will key in on Poole. It’s not like he has the splash brothers there to divert attention from him. He’ll have to trust his teammates when doubled, swing the ball to the open man, and penetrate the defense to create open shots.

His role in Washington expands drastically. Responsibilities such as leadership, running the offense, and making sure teammates are in the right spots will be new to Poole. How he handles these hurdles should indicate if he’s up for the challenge.

Considering the title-run he went on in 2022, being the focal point is something he embraces. The spotlight has never been too bright for Jordan. Hopefully he takes this challenge in stride and proves to be a reliable number one option for the Wiz.

I have full confidence in Poole to take over this season. I’m talking 25+ ppg on efficient shooting splits. Leading by example and mentoring younger players such as Johnny and Bilal. Keeping guys on the same page, both on the court and off. The Wizards need Poole to become a leader, someone this franchise could potentially build around, and this season will tell them all they need to know.

Positional Battles:

Training camp always provides fireworks, especially when it comes to deciding the starters. For the Wizards, a team with logjams at multiple positions, something has to give.

Some positional locks:

SG: Jordan Poole

PF: Kyle Kuzma

C: Daniel Gafford

Other than that, everything is up grabs.

Small Forward: I’m most curious to see how this position plays out. Deni Avdija and Corey Kispert will battle it out in camp to determine roles. If Deni developed a jump-shot this offseason, it’s his to lose. However, if he continues to be a liability offensively, Corey could swoop in and take the job.

Additionally, Johnny Davis and Bilal Coulibaly could fit as SF’s. Many consider them to be guards, but we just don’t know yet. If that’s the case, they’d be behind two talented forwards where minutes are scarce.

Guard depth: If it’s up to me, Tyus Jones starts at PG. His distribution of the ball without turning it over is a skill only the best PG’s possess. Delon’s a close second though. I wouldn’t be surprised if WUJ elects not to name a starting PG until the end of training camp.

Assuming Ryan Rollins makes the 15-man roster, he’ll slot in as the third-string point guard behind both Jones and Wright.

Similar to small forward, shooting guard creates difficult decisions. Assuming Kispert plays SF and knowing that Poole starts, three players will fight for the final spot.

Landry Shamet

Bilal Coulibaly

Johnny Davis

If I were a betting man, I’d tell you to throw the house on Shamet beating these guys in a traditional position battle. His experience (now entering year 6) and shooting ability alone put him above Davis and Coulibaly.

However, all that matters is Wes Unseld Jr.’s philosophy. Does he want to go with talent, or is the goal to get Bilal and Johnny as many reps as possible? That’s a question he’ll have to answer come Oct. 25.

The Wizards kick off training camp with media day next Monday, Oct. 2, at Capital One Arena. I’ll be there on behalf of BulletsForever to ask questions to the players and hopefully gain a better understanding of the vibe around the team entering year 1 of this rebuild.

Drop some questions below in the comments you would like me to ask the players!