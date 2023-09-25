The Wizards’ restructured coaching staff will emphasize player development

Per a press release from the team, the Washington Wizards have restructured their coaching staff this offseason. Several members return from last year’s staff but the new hires all point to an increased emphasis on player development.

We previously reported on the hiring of David Vanterpool and Brian Keefe, as they will join returning coaches Joseph Blair, Mike Miller, Zach Guthrie, and James Posey. Vanterpool and Keefe have both been considered for NBA head coaching jobs in the past and represent an overall talent upgrade on the bench.

Landon Tatum, who was an assistant coach for the Capital City Go-Go last season and coached the Wizards’ Summer League team, will lead the player development staff. Ryan Lumpkin, Joe Ajike, and Pete Fusilero will act as player development assistants under Tatum.

Daniel Villarreal will act as the head video coordinator with support from Addison Lee as assistant video coordinator. Cody Toppert has been brought in to be head coach of the Capital City Go-Go and also has a strong player development background.

“With the additions we’ve made during the offseason and the personnel that we have returning, I’m very confident that we have assembled a top-notch staff that will prioritize and facilitate internal growth and development for all of our players,” said Unseld Jr. “We are all looking forward to working as a group as we begin training camp next week.”

At least on paper, I’m inclined to agree with Unseld Jr. It would be a real boost to the teams rebuilding efforts if that proved to be the case.