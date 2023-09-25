Bradley Beal’s Bethesda home is on the market for $10 million

In one of his final acts (for now), as a DMV resident, Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal has listed his Bethesda, Md. home for $10 million. You can see the listing of his property here. So with one week until media day, let’s explore Beal’s former home and its features!

The features

Beal’s house is in Montgomery County, close to Congressional Country Club Golf Course. As for the home itself, here are some features:

It is a 13,482 square foot home on two acres of land.

There are six bedrooms and nine bathrooms.

I’m not sure if this is part of the six bedrooms, but there are two suites. One can be for in-laws or guests. Another suite can be for a roommate, or more likely for this home’s case, an au pair. An au pair is a live-in nanny, generally someone who is a young adult from a foreign country, often from Western European countries.

Heated swimming pool and basketball court in the backyard, so there won’t be too much lawn mowing.

Indoor basketball court.

Four car garage.

Public Schools

Sure, I’d imagine that Beal, when he lived here, could send his kids to any private school he wanted. However, property values go up (or down) based on the public high school pyramid (also called a cluster) they are in. And perhaps the next homeowners would rather send their kids to public school.

To that end, if you (or someone else) lives at Beal’s home, have kids AND intend to send them to public school, the kids would attend Montgomery County Public Schools in the Walt Whitman High School pyramid.