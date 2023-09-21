Wizards sign former Northwestern guard Chase Audige to Exhibit 10 contract

The Wizards have signed former Northwestern guard Chase Audige to an exhibit-10 contract. Audige will join the Wizards for training camp and compete for a roster spot.

He marks the 21st of 21 players allowed on a training camp roster, capping the Wizards at that number.

Here’s a profile on Audige:

Age: 24

Height: 6’4”

Weight: 200 lbs.

2022-23 college stats:

14.0 ppg

2.8 apg

3.4 rpg

36.8% FG / 32.5% 3pt / 83.2% FT

Pros:

Audige mocked as a tough defender that can score off the dribble and create his own shot. Second on the team in scoring, he lead the Wildcats to some big-time wins in BIG 10 play.

Cons:

Although Audige has scoring ability, his outside jumper is subpar. At just 32.5% from deep, he needs to find his range, especially if he wants to make it as a SG in the NBA.

Audige making the opening night roster is a longshot. The Wizards already have four guys competing for those final two spots.

I do, however, foresee him snagging the final two-way spot and playing for the GoGo this upcoming season. That way, he can develop at his own pace and play against similar skillsets.

Based on the film I’ve seen of Audige, he reminds me of the typical NBA glue guy. Defends hard, knows his role, can score when called upon, and is always in the right spots.

Big fan of this signing!