FIBA World Cup 2023: USA, Germany among teams in the quarterfinals

Australia made the second round of the 2023 FIBA World Cup but will not advance to the quarterfinals after losing to Slovenia yesterday. They still have one more game against Georgia tomorrow, but here’s the most important thing for the Boomers.

As representatives of FIBA Oceania however, Australia already performed the best in their FIBA region with the New Zealand Tall Blacks in Group N of the classification round. In other words, the Boomers made the 2024 Olympics because no other FIBA Oceania team made the second round.

Today, let’s take a look at the other groups in the second round and let you know which teams have advanced to the quarterfinals.

Group I — All four teams, Serbia, the Dominican Republic, Italy and Puerto Rico, have identical 3-1 records, No team has clinched a berth. The winners of the Italy vs. Puerto Rico and Serbia vs. DR matches will advance.

Group J — The USA and Lithuania have 4-0 records and have clinched their berths to the quarterfinals. These two teams will play tomorrow and it could be a preview of a medal match!

Group K — Germany and Slovenia made the quarterfinals with their wins yesterday.

Group L — All four teams have 3-1 records. So the winners of the Latvia vs. Brazil and Spain vs. Canada games tomorrow will move onto the quarterfinals.

Tomorrow will be an action packed day for sure, especially for Groups I and L.