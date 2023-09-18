There will be four days between the Washington Mystics’ two guaranteed playoff games against the New York Liberty. With both games in Brooklyn, it wouldn’t be unheard of to see the Mystics stay in New York City for the weekend. It’s a good city to stay in, get some practice in and hopefully get a win out of tomorrow.

However, the Mystics came back home for the weekend. According to Doug Feinberg of the Associated Press, Mystics head coach Eric Thibault said that the large number of nights between games made a return trip back to D.C. possible. Here is what Thibault said.

It was a lot of nights to be here trapped in a hotel when you can get to go home and have a couple nights at home. That was just the thought behind it. We have people that like being in their own beds. Myself included.

Also, it doesn’t hurt when Washington is close to New York City by plane. For reference, a flight from Reagan National Airport (DCA) to LaGuardia Airport (LGA) in Queens is just over an hour.

Finally, because Washington and New York aren’t that far away from each other, it makes sense to keep holding practice at home at the MedStar Health Performance Center as much as possible. It keeps players’ routines consistent.

The Mystics will head back to New York City later today to spend a night in a hotel room. Hopefully, they will come out tomorrow with one more game to play for this Friday.