Monumental Sports Network to officially launch on Sept. 20

If you have turned on NBC Sports Washington lately (it’s Channel 576 on Verizon FiOS), you will note that there is no more NBC Sports Washington. The network is now Monumental Sports Network. This is nothing new to us, because Monumental Sports & Entertainment bought the network in full last year and they announced the new name last June.

That said, the name change in the past few days has been more of a soft launch, sort of like when a restaurant does a “soft opening” before their grand opening. Per their social media, the official launch will be on Sept. 20.

I don’t expect drastic changes because the staff is generally staying the same. But it will be interesting to see how they cover various Washington Wizards, Capitals and Mystics topics throughout the year.

Also, it will be interesting to see how much or how their coverage of other Washington area professional sports teams is live. The Commanders NFL team is now owned by Philadelphia 76ers owner Josh Harris and the Washington Nationals may or may not be sold in the coming months.

How do you think Monumental Sports Network will be now that their formal launch is almost here?