 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Wizards officially sign Dejan Vasiljevic to Exhibit 10 contract

Vasiljevic was on the Wizards’ Summer League roster last July.

By Albert Lee
/ new
2023 NBA Las Vegas Summer League - Washington Wizards v Chicago Bulls Photo by Bart Young/NBAE via Getty Images

On Friday, the Washington Wizards announced that they signed Dejan Vasiljevic to an Exhibit 10 contract. We previously wrote that he signed last month.

An Exhibit 10 contract is a one-year, non-guaranteed minimum scale contract in the NBA. It allows Vasiljevic to join the Wizards in training camp, but it also allows the Wizards to cut him without tapping into their salary cap.

Vasiljevic is an Australian born to a Serbian family. He played college basketball at Miami from 2016-20 in Jim Larranaga’s program. After playing for the Hurricanes, he played for the Sydney Kings in Australia’s NBL in the last three seasons, including with Wizards forward Xavier Cooks, who played for the Australian men’s national team in the FIBA World Cup this past month. Vasiljevic averaged 7.3 points per game for the Wizards in NBA Summer League play last July.

Let us know your thoughts on his signing in the comments below.

Loading comments...