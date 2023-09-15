On Friday, the Washington Wizards announced that they signed Dejan Vasiljevic to an Exhibit 10 contract. We previously wrote that he signed last month.

Official: We have signed guard Dejan Vasiljevic to an Exhibit 10 contract. Vasiljevic participated in 2023 Summer League with our team in Las Vegas. pic.twitter.com/uiHqb6tdj2 — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) September 15, 2023

An Exhibit 10 contract is a one-year, non-guaranteed minimum scale contract in the NBA. It allows Vasiljevic to join the Wizards in training camp, but it also allows the Wizards to cut him without tapping into their salary cap.

Vasiljevic is an Australian born to a Serbian family. He played college basketball at Miami from 2016-20 in Jim Larranaga’s program. After playing for the Hurricanes, he played for the Sydney Kings in Australia’s NBL in the last three seasons, including with Wizards forward Xavier Cooks, who played for the Australian men’s national team in the FIBA World Cup this past month. Vasiljevic averaged 7.3 points per game for the Wizards in NBA Summer League play last July.

