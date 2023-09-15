Taj Gibson re-signs with Wizards

Veteran free agent Taj Gibson re-signed with the Washington Wizards this morning on a one-year, $3.2 million deal — the league minimum for players with 10+ years of experienceb.

Gibson, 38, is the fourth oldest player in the NBA behind LeBron James, P.J. Tucker and Wizards legend Chris Paul. Gibson is best known for his eight seasons with the Chicago Bulls playing alongside Derrick Rose and Joakim Noah in the early 2010s. Since then, Gibson has suited up for the Oklahoma City Thunder, Minnesota Timberwolves, New York Knicks and most recently the Wizards.

In his first year in Washington, Gibson averaged 3.4 points per game in just under 10 minutes of action per game. His spot on the team, however, is more about development and mentorship than tangible on-court production. Gibson functions as an unofficial player-coach, an increasingly common niche in the NBA that players like Udonis Haslem and Andre Iguodala pioneered.

