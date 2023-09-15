Training camp for the 2023-24 NBA season hasn’t started yet. But it appears that there are rumblings that the Washington Wizards will be open to trading away some of their talent at some point.

According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the Wizards are “expecting” to receive trade requests for Danilo Gallinari, Landry Shamet and Delon Wright this season. This doesn’t mean that the Wizards are looking to trade them away after one call. But it’s still interesting to note that some of Washington’s stronger role players are targets for other teams looking to make a move in the playoff race. And these reports are happening … BEFORE TRAINING CAMP!

After all, the Wizards are expected to be the worst team in the NBA this season according to bookies, including DraftKings Sportsbook, SB Nation’s official partner. Please gamble responsibly.

It’s good to see that Gallinari at least intends to play for Washington after an injury riddled 2022-23 season where he didn’t play a single game for the Boston Celtics. But man, I have to say that while I know that the Wizards have practically no chance of being competitive wins and losses-wise, can’t the rumor mill at least let Washington play a few games first before these things come out?

Let us know your thoughts below.