FIBA World Cup 2023: Germany wins first gold medal in history

The 2023 FIBA World Cup is now complete. Germany has now completed a magical run, winning the Gold Medal for the first time ever and their first medal since taking bronze at the 2002 FIBA World Championship in the United States. They defeated Serbia, 83-77 earlier today at the Mall of Asia Arena in Manila, Philippines.

The match was pretty even throughout most of the first half, but the Germans were able to get a consistent lead during the second half, expanding their lead to as many as 12 points, though the margin narrowed a bit in the game’s final minutes.

Dennis Schroder led the Germans with 28 points and Franz Wagner added 19 more. For Serbia, Aleksa Avramovic led with 21 points off the bench.

In the bronze medal match, Canada beat the United States, 127-118. While there were 14 lead changes, the Canadians were leading for nearly the entire game. Dillon Brooks scored 39 points and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander added 31 to lead Canada to the win. For Team USA, Anthony Edwards led with 24 points. This is the first time since 1967 where the USA failed to medal in two consecutive World Cups. For Canada, this is their first ever World Cup medal.