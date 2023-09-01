The Australia men’s national basketball team made the second round of the 2023 FIBA World Cup, but they won’t go any further after losing to Slovenia, 91-80 earlier tonight in Okinawa, Japan.

Washington Wizards forward Xavier Cooks had a strong showing in each of the Boomers’ first three games in Group E. However, he only played 13 minutes and scored just 4 points. That was largely due to the fact that he also committed 4 personal fouls in that time.

The Boomers never led in this game, and the Slovenians led by double digits for most of the game. Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic led their team with 20 points, 7 rebounds and six assists.

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey (25 points) and Atlanta Hawks guard Patty Mills (17 points) were the biggest contributors for Australia.

Though the Boomers will not make the quarterfinals, they still have one more game left in Group K. That game will be against Georgia on Sunday, with tip off at 3:30 a.m. ET.