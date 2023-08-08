Yesterday, Paul George released the most recent episode of his podcast, Podcast P. In this episode, George’s guest was Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson. You can watch the entire episode below.

In the episode, Thompson talked about his upbringing, preparing for next season with the Warriors and his reaction about Chris Paul joining the team.

As a Washington Wizards blog, we don’t care about most of Thompson’s comments. But he also talked about Jordan Poole, who was traded for Paul. In the podcast, Thompson complimented Poole’s growth during his four years with the Warriors. He also mentioned that Poole would form an exciting duo with Kyle Kuzma.

The Poole comments were said from the 40 to 47 minute marks. You can also see some of the snippets below.

"Jordan [Poole] is forever gonna be cherished in the Warriors lore... That's like Steph [Curry] and I's little bro.... Washington got a good one. Future All-Star for sure."



Klay Thompson was sad to see Poole traded to the Wizards



(via @PodcastPShow)pic.twitter.com/UiwZo5dOaA — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 7, 2023

Hopefully, some of those sportsbooks reconsider how bad the Wizards are expected to be in the 2023-24 season.