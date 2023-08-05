Thank you for your responses to this week’s SB Nation NBA Reacts survey. Let’s get right to it!

This week’s survey was one question with four free response answers: Which four players would make your Washington Wizards Mount Rushmore?

Greg Finberg released his four-man list recently, but I felt that this is as good time as any to ask the community as a whole who would make our Mount Rushmore. Out of over 150 unique responses, here are the four players to make our Mount Rushmore:

Wes Unseld (149 votes) — The GOAT, Mr. Bullet himself. Elvin Hayes (116 votes) — The all-time leading scorer in Wizards franchise history Gilbert Arenas (92 votes) — The Wizards’ most prolific scorer and personality in the 2000s John Wall (84 votes) — The Wizards’ all-time leading assister and franchise player for the 2010s.

There was a significant drop off in votes after Wall. Earl Monroe was fifth place with 36 votes, followed by Bradley Beal with 29 votes and Gus Johnson with 26 votes.

My personal Mount Rushmore had the same four players that our community selected. And finally, I did see some votes for some Wizards players who were not known for their excellent play. Just ask in the comments and I can answer there.

Enjoy your weekends!