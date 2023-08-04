Game Info

When: Saturday, August 5th at 3 p.m. ET

Where: Entertainment and Sports Arena, Washington D.C.

How to Watch: NBC Sports Washington, Monumental Sports, ESPN3

Injuries

Mystics: Elena Delle Donne, Ariel Atkins, Kristi Toliver, Shakira Austin (Out)

Sparks: Lexie Brown (Out)

Pregame notes

The Washington Mystics broke their three-game losing streak against the Los Angeles Sparks on Friday night. The win pulled them to an even 13-13 record on the season. In a departure from recent games, the Mystics’ bigs carried the team offensively rather than their guards. Tianna Hawkins broke out for 17 points in the win. It was her second-straight game with 17 points and the first time since 2019 that she put together consecutive 15+ point performances. Queen Egbo logged a career-high 15 points on 7 of 9 from the field to go along with 9 rebounds.

The scoring from the posts was a welcome sight for Washington. The team is still playing without their two starting post players, Elena Delle Donne and Shakira Austin. Ariel Atkins also missed Friday's game. She has been out since July 11th. The Mystics have gone 2-5 with all three players out since that date.

Nneka Ogwumike had a typical All-Star performance in the first matchup of the teams. She put up 18 points, 8 rebounds, and 3 assists. Azura Stevens also had a big game with 19 points and 7 rebounds. The Sparks outrebounded the Mystics and got to the line more often. But they could not overcome their rough shooting from mid-range (2 of 14).

The meeting on Saturday will be the second of the team’s three meetings on the season. Washington could tie the Atlanta Dream for 5th place in the standings with a victory. A win would also get the team back over .500 as they have been for most of the season.