Where in the world is Yannick Nzosa?

The headline of this article was not intended to be rhetorical. I really wanted to know where Yannick Nzosa is and has been. He was selected 54th overall by the Washington Wizards during the 2022 NBA Draft and we've heard practically nothing about him since.

Nzosa's rights are owned by Unicaja of the Spanish ACB League but he was loaned to Real Betis Baloncesto for the 2022-2023 season. Unfortunately, he only played one game all season due to injury.

Since the injury announcement, I have not been able to find any reputable reporting about his health status. Hopefully, the injury that sidelined him last year has healed but his absence from the Summer League team may be a sign that he still has a ways to go.

It appears Nzosa will play for Movistar Estudiantes in the ACB for 2023-2024. Once again, there's little-to-no reporting on his contract status but he appears on the team's roster on their website.

The Wizards organization has been mostly radio silent on him since drafting him and it remains to be seen whether the Wizards' new front office is even interested in Nzosa. The glaring absence of a young big man prospect on the Wizards' roster might make Nzosa a welcome presence if he were actually developed enough to be able to contribute.

I suspect that if he has a strong year for Estudiantes that may catch the front office's attention enough to warrant giving him more of a look the following season. We will try to monitor his status throughout the season and provide you with all of the updates we can.