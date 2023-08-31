FIBA World Cup 2023: Australia to play Slovenia and Georgia in Group K play

Washington Wizards fans have generally been encouraged by Xavier Cooks’ play for the Australia men’s national basketball team in the 2023 FIBA World Cup. He has been a solid contributor in each of the Boomers’ first three games in Group E play.

The Boomers finished second in Group E, which allows them to advance to the second round in Group K where they will play two more games against the Top 2 teams in Group F. Slovenia won the group and Georgia was second place. Germany, who won Group E will not play Australia again.

Here is the schedule for the Boomers in Group K. All games will be played in Okinawa, Japan:

Sept. 1 — Slovenia at 8:10 a.m. ET

Sept. 3 — Georgia at 3:30 a.m ET

I have received questions about why we have covered Australia and not the USA Basketball men’s national team in the World Cup. The reason is quite simple. The Wizards don’t have any players on the American roster.

I am happy to see that Anthony Edwards and Co. have won their three games in Group E and made it to Group J. But until the Boomers have to face the Americans, I’ll let our other team sites with Team USA players and SBNation.com do the honors.

Until then, let’s hope that Cooks can help lead the Boomers to a deep run in the World Cup, and we’ll see if they face the Americans at some point.