 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Mystics vs Sparks preview: Washington looks to break 3-game losing streak against Sparks

Brittney Sykes leads shorthanded Mystics against Los Angeles

By Gabriel Ibrahim
/ new
Washington Mystics v Atlanta Dream Photo by Adam Hagy/NBAE via Getty Images

Game Info

When: Friday, August 4th

Where: Entertainment and Sports Arena, Washington D.C.

How to Watch: ION

Injuries

Mystics: Elena Delle Donne, Ariel Atkins, Kristi Toliver, Shakira Austin (Out)

Sparks: Lexie Brown (Out)

Pregame notes

The Washington Mystics enter their first of two matchups against the Los Angeles Sparks this week. The team is still reeling from injuries to four major players. They have lost three straight games and seven of their last 10.

They look to win their first matchup against the Sparks this season on the back of their current star, Brittney Sykes. She poured in 25 against the Atlanta Dream in a game against her former team. Now she faces another former team, the Sparks. LA has lost two straight and eight of their last 10. Nneka Ogwumike and Jordin Canada have played great basketball despite the team’s struggles to a 9-17 record on the year

Loading comments...