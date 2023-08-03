John Wall refutes reports that he is signing with an Italian club

Welcome to another dog day of summer. There isn’t much Washington Wizards news to write about, so let’s focus on some recent stars and what they’re up to.

Longtime franchise player John Wall is currently a free agent, and he has been looking for an NBA team to play on this season. However, earlier this week, Basketnews.com reported that he was negotiating with Italian team Armani Milan, aka Olimpia Milano.

John Wall is in talks with Italian club Armani Milan, per @BasketNews_com pic.twitter.com/hvKMBaNPmB — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) August 2, 2023

The team is coached by former San Antonio Spurs assistant coach Ettore Messina and is the most prestigious team in Italy. They have won 30 Italian League champions and the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague three times, though the most recent win was in 1988. That said, Armani Milan most recently made the EuroLeague Final Four in 2021.

In short, if Wall can’t play in the NBA next season, this team seems like a good landing spot...except that...Wall denied that he was in negotiations with them yesterday on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Where Do Y’all Get Ur Info from? False News ‼️ https://t.co/cmvowYrWIy — John Wall (@JohnWall) August 3, 2023

Yikes!

If there’s anything we can get from all of this, it’s that Wall doesn’t plan on hanging it up just yet.