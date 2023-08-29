Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Washington Wizards fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

Hope you are all enjoying the dog days of summer.

For most of us in the DMV, the summer is already over. The school year just started, and yours truly is back in the classroom teaching personal finance and electives to a bunch of high schoolers in Northern Virginia.

But Congress is still on recess, and I guess that the summer still ends on Sept. 21.

Anyway, we have a Washington Wizards reacts survey, and it’s on various topics. The most timely one is on Xavier Cooks. He is playing very well for the Australian Boomers in the World Cup. Will this translate into a strong start and 2023-23 season for him?

Let us know by filling out the survey below! We will share the results by the time Labor Day Weekend starts!

<a href="https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/OFJJZZ/">Please take our survey</a>

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.