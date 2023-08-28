Washington Wizards forward Xavier Cooks is the team’s only representative to the 2023 FIBA World Cup. And so far, in two group play games, he is averaging 9 points and 3.5 rebounds for the Boomers.

The Boomers are one of the top teams in the world, so it should be no surprise that Atlanta Hawks guard Patty Mills is the team’s top scorer and star. But after Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey, Cooks is one of Australia’s core along with Dante Exum and Joe Ingles who are averaging at least 9 points each.

And better yet, Cooks has the second-highest efficiency rating on the Boomers, only behind Mills at 14.5. He is contributing in all major statistical areas while not committing a turnover so far in group play.

I’m quite encouraged from Cooks’ play so far, even if he’s not the Boomers’ top star. Hopefully, we can see him contribute like this to the Wizards when the fall comes around.