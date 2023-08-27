Former Washington Wizards guard Jordan Crawford led Gilbert Arenas’ Enemies to the BIG3 title after defeating Lisa Leslie’s Triplets, 50-43 yesterday. The game was played at the O2 Arena in London, United Kingdom, a first in the 3X3 league’s history. This is also the first time the Enemies have won a BIG3 championship.

Crawford scored 23 points, following up another dominant performance last week at Capital One Arena. The first half was close in the first half with the Enemies ahead, 25-23. They ultimately pulled away in the second half to get the win and championship.

The Triplets were led by Joe Johnson, who scored 18 points and grabbed 9 rebounds. Johnson is now 42 years old and still shows he can play at a very high level. Though his NBA days are apparently behind him, Johnson still played high-level 5X5, most recently for the USA Basketball men’s national team in the last couple of years.

Congratulations to Crawford, former Wizards guard Nick Young and coach Gilbert Arenas on winning the BIG3 championship!