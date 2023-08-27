The Australia men’s national basketball team lost to Germany, 85-82, on Sunday in Okinawa, Japan in 2023 FIBA World Cup Group play.

Washington Wizards forward Xavier Cooks is the Boomer we are looking at most closely, and he didn’t disappoint, though the picture of this article showed him in a tough spot. He came off the bench and played 21 minutes, scoring 9 points, grabbing 5 rebounds and dishing assists while making all three of his field goal attempts.

Cooks also had the second-highest efficiency score (16) for the Boomers, coming second to Atlanta Hawks guard Patty Mills, who scored 21 points.

The Boomers were behind for most of the game, falling behind by as many as 11 points in the first quarter to the Germans. They caught up and led by as many as 6 points with under a minute left in the third quarter. However, Germany made another big run to start the fourth and were able to stay in control for the rest of the game.

Toronto Raptors guard Dennis Schroder led the Germans with 30 points and 8 assists. Maodo Lo added 20 more.

The Boomers’ next game is on Tuesday against Japan. Tip off is at 7:10 a.m. ET.